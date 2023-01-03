NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Stock Position Decreased by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp cut its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,023,170 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 15,648 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in NIKE were worth $85,046,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NKE. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of NIKE in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $212,851,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 18,040,233 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,427,495,000 after acquiring an additional 1,486,421 shares in the last quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. bought a new position in shares of NIKE in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $118,416,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 221.5% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,046,445 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $275,368,000 after acquiring an additional 1,409,913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 261.6% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,154,236 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $117,962,000 after acquiring an additional 835,069 shares in the last quarter. 63.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on NKE shares. Citigroup cut their price objective on NIKE from $113.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on NIKE in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Argus lowered NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on NIKE to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $140.00 target price on NIKE in a report on Monday. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NIKE presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $126.11.

In other NIKE news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.16, for a total value of $1,081,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,512,638.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other NIKE news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.16, for a total value of $1,081,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,512,638.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,882 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.55, for a total value of $550,261.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,632,926.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 20,882 shares of company stock worth $2,211,011. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NKE opened at $117.01 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $105.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.69. NIKE, Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.22 and a 52-week high of $167.91. The company has a market cap of $183.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.96, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.09.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 5th were given a $0.34 dividend. This is an increase from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. NIKE’s payout ratio is presently 38.31%.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

