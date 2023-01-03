Nippon Carbon Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NCRBF) Short Interest Update

Nippon Carbon Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NCRBF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,200 shares, a drop of 12.2% from the November 30th total of 13,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Nippon Carbon Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS NCRBF remained flat at $30.28 during midday trading on Tuesday. Nippon Carbon has a 52 week low of $27.12 and a 52 week high of $30.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.88.

About Nippon Carbon

Nippon Carbon Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of carbon products in Japan. It offers carbon fiber products, including molded heat insulating materials for high temperature furnaces; CARBORON, a soft felt used in a range of heat insulators for high temperature furnaces; C/C Composite, a lightweight carbon material used in heat resistant composite structural members, high temperature furnace materials, trays, jigs, etc.; and CARBEST, a carbon fiber packing material.

