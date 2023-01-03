Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Holdings Boosted by Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,552 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $3,082,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 7.9% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 72,647 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $34,761,000 after purchasing an additional 5,325 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 2.0% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 11,506 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,507,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 10.9% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,927 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $906,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the second quarter valued at approximately $973,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 4.7% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 13,282 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,357,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $529.00 to $570.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman to $575.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $585.00 to $626.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $544.00 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $540.36.

NOC traded down $2.84 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $542.77. The stock had a trading volume of 5,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 588,066. The firm has a market cap of $83.54 billion, a PE ratio of 15.50, a P/E/G ratio of 6.63 and a beta of 0.60. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 12 month low of $364.62 and a 12 month high of $556.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $530.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $496.66.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The aerospace company reported $5.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.09 by ($0.20). Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 27.99% and a net margin of 15.69%. The company had revenue of $8.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.15 billion. Analysts expect that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 28th were given a dividend of $1.73 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 25th. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.66%.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

