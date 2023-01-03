Nova R Wealth Inc. Boosts Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Nova R Wealth Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 18.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 31,984 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,051 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for approximately 0.9% of Nova R Wealth Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Nova R Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $1,163,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 14,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC now owns 19,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $777,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.9% in the second quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 13,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Dentgroup LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. Dentgroup LLC now owns 30,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,256,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.0% in the second quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 8,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEA opened at $42.48 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.68. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $35.42 and a 12-month high of $51.92.

