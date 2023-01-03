Nova R Wealth Inc. Has $18.05 Million Stake in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust (NYSE:BME)

Nova R Wealth Inc. lessened its stake in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust (NYSE:BME – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 465,022 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,425 shares during the period. BlackRock Health Sciences Trust accounts for approximately 14.7% of Nova R Wealth Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Nova R Wealth Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust were worth $18,052,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 26,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after buying an additional 1,070 shares in the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $137,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 26,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after buying an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Ford Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ford Financial Group LLC now owns 7,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000.

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BME opened at $43.58 on Tuesday. BlackRock Health Sciences Trust has a 12-month low of $38.27 and a 12-month high of $48.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $43.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.49.

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust Dividend Announcement

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th were given a $0.213 dividend. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.87%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 15th.

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the health sciences and related sectors, which include businesses involved in researching, developing, producing, distributing or delivering medical, dental, optical, pharmaceutical or biotechnology products, supplies, equipment, or services.

