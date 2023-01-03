Nova R Wealth Inc. Sells 21,390 Shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT)

Nova R Wealth Inc. cut its position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Get Rating) by 42.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,328 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,390 shares during the quarter. Nova R Wealth Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF were worth $815,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Warner Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 2.7% in the second quarter. Warner Financial Inc. now owns 12,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. Tranquility Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 6,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 34,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the period. Berger Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 9,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Management Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Management Resources Inc. now owns 23,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $725,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Trading Down 1.1 %

NYSEARCA:IQLT opened at $32.39 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $27.02 and a 52-week high of $39.67. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.99 and its 200 day moving average is $31.00.

