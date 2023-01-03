NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,260,000 shares, a decrease of 15.4% from the November 30th total of 1,490,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 661,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on DNOW. TheStreet raised shares of NOW from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of NOW from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 10th.

Get NOW alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NOW

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DNOW. Penn Capital Management Company LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NOW by 1,333.9% in the first quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 1,209,936 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $11,708,000 after buying an additional 1,125,557 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in NOW by 797.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,028,531 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,059,000 after acquiring an additional 913,890 shares during the period. Boston Partners bought a new stake in NOW during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,224,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in NOW by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,671,810 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $139,769,000 after acquiring an additional 412,591 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in NOW by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,525,779 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $54,042,000 after acquiring an additional 398,800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.89% of the company’s stock.

NOW Stock Down 4.6 %

Shares of NYSE DNOW traded down $0.59 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.11. 473,913 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 558,928. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 12.61 and a beta of 1.63. NOW has a 52-week low of $8.44 and a 52-week high of $13.51.

NOW (NYSE:DNOW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $577.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $565.60 million. NOW had a net margin of 5.34% and a return on equity of 11.31%. As a group, research analysts predict that NOW will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

NOW Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NOW Inc distributes downstream energy and industrial products for petroleum refining, chemical processing, LNG terminals, power generation utilities, and industrial manufacturing operations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers its products under the DistributionNOW and DNOW brand names.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NOW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NOW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.