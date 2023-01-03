Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU) Receives $9.67 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $9.67.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NU. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on NU from $11.00 to $9.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on NU in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $6.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised NU from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of NU in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. bought a new position in NU during the second quarter valued at $42,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. bought a new position in NU during the third quarter valued at $44,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in NU during the third quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Private Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in NU during the second quarter valued at $51,000. 47.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NU opened at $4.07 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.41. NU has a 12 month low of $3.26 and a 12 month high of $11.83.

Nu Holdings Ltd. operates as a digital financial services platform and technology company primarily in Brazil, Mexico, and Colombia. It offers Nu credit and debit cards; Ultraviolet credit and debit cards; and mobile payment solutions for NuAccount customers to make and receive transfers, pay bills, and make everyday purchases through their mobile phones.

