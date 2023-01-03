Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund (NYSE:JPS) Short Interest Down 21.3% in December

Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund (NYSE:JPS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 48,500 shares, a drop of 21.3% from the November 30th total of 61,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 701,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of JPS stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.93. The stock had a trading volume of 634,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 643,146. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.09. Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund has a one year low of $6.28 and a one year high of $9.75.

Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were given a $0.043 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.45%.

Institutional Trading of Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund

About Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,300,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. ACG Wealth bought a new position in shares of Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000.

Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Spectrum Asset Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade preferred debt securities, convertible debt securities, and convertible preferred securities that are rated BBB/Baa or better by S&P, Moody's, or Fitch.

