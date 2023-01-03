Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAD) Short Interest Update

Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 117,100 shares, a drop of 17.9% from the November 30th total of 142,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 992,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund Stock Up 1.5 %

NAD stock traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.98. The stock had a trading volume of 1,133,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 804,177. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.89. Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 12-month low of $10.55 and a 12-month high of $16.01.

Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.047 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.71%.

Institutional Trading of Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund

Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $61,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund by 20.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 357,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,778,000 after buying an additional 61,826 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund by 3.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 312,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,177,000 after buying an additional 10,464 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund by 6.9% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 250,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,343,000 after buying an additional 16,059 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund by 3.8% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 128,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,718,000 after acquiring an additional 4,689 shares in the last quarter.

Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments, the income from which is exempt from regular federal income taxes.

