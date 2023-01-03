Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY – Get Rating) in a research note released on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Oak Valley Bancorp Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of Oak Valley Bancorp stock opened at $22.65 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $186.98 million, a P/E ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 0.29. Oak Valley Bancorp has a 12 month low of $16.52 and a 12 month high of $23.41.

Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $18.38 million for the quarter. Oak Valley Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.54% and a net margin of 28.65%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp increased its position in Oak Valley Bancorp by 12.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 1,970 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in Oak Valley Bancorp by 8.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Oak Valley Bancorp by 3.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 243,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,493,000 after buying an additional 7,730 shares during the last quarter. 24.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oak Valley Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Oak Valley Community Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses in the Central Valley and the Eastern Sierras. The company's deposits products include checking and savings, money market, health savings, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

