Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY – Get Rating) in a research note released on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Oak Valley Bancorp Trading Up 1.3 %
Shares of Oak Valley Bancorp stock opened at $22.65 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $186.98 million, a P/E ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 0.29. Oak Valley Bancorp has a 12 month low of $16.52 and a 12 month high of $23.41.
Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $18.38 million for the quarter. Oak Valley Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.54% and a net margin of 28.65%.
About Oak Valley Bancorp
Oak Valley Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Oak Valley Community Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses in the Central Valley and the Eastern Sierras. The company's deposits products include checking and savings, money market, health savings, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.
