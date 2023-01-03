Obsidian Energy (TSE:OBE) Stock Price Down 9.9%

Obsidian Energy Ltd. (TSE:OBE – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 9.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$8.03 and last traded at C$8.09. 467,777 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 1% from the average session volume of 472,120 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$8.98.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Obsidian Energy from C$14.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Obsidian Energy from C$19.00 to C$16.75 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th.

The company has a market capitalization of C$666.94 million and a PE ratio of 3.56. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$10.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$10.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.51, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.49.

Obsidian Energy ( TSE:OBE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported C$0.48 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$276.50 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Obsidian Energy Ltd. will post 3.9799999 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Gareth Robin Sykes sold 4,000 shares of Obsidian Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.82, for a total transaction of C$47,277.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$224,413.05.

Obsidian Energy Ltd. primarily focuses on the exploration, production, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canada Sedimentary Basin. The company was formerly known as Penn West Petroleum Ltd. and changed its name to Obsidian Energy Ltd. in June 2017. Obsidian Energy Ltd. is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

