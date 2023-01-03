Offerpad Solutions Inc. (NYSE:OPAD) Receives 3.21 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Offerpad Solutions Inc. (NYSE:OPAD – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is 3.21.

OPAD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Offerpad Solutions from $2.25 to $1.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Offerpad Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. JMP Securities decreased their target price on Offerpad Solutions from $4.00 to $2.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on Offerpad Solutions from $5.00 to $1.50 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Offerpad Solutions from $2.00 to $1.20 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 6th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OPAD. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Offerpad Solutions by 384.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,213,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,644,000 after acquiring an additional 962,783 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Offerpad Solutions by 4,209.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 870,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,053,000 after acquiring an additional 849,869 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Offerpad Solutions by 407.4% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 624,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,361,000 after acquiring an additional 501,046 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Offerpad Solutions during the second quarter worth about $517,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Offerpad Solutions during the third quarter worth about $261,000. 51.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Offerpad Solutions Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of Offerpad Solutions stock opened at 0.46 on Tuesday. Offerpad Solutions has a 12 month low of 0.38 and a 12 month high of 6.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of 0.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of 1.39. The stock has a market cap of $113.73 million, a PE ratio of -6.57 and a beta of 0.87.

Offerpad Solutions (NYSE:OPAD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported -0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of -0.15 by -0.17. Offerpad Solutions had a negative return on equity of 5.24% and a negative net margin of 0.35%. The company had revenue of 821.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 661.77 million. Analysts expect that Offerpad Solutions will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Offerpad Solutions Company Profile



Offerpad Solutions Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in buying, selling, renting, and renovating properties to homeowners in the United States. It operates iBuying, a real estate solutions platform for on-demand customer. The company provides customer-centric experience, which enables them to sell and buy homes online with streamlined access to ancillary services, such as mortgage and title insurance services.

