OmniaVerse (OMNIA) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $236,582.53

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 62.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 3rd. OmniaVerse has a total market capitalization of $414,100.00 billion and approximately $236,582.53 worth of OmniaVerse was traded on exchanges in the last day. One OmniaVerse token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, OmniaVerse has traded down 67.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002965 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0459 or 0.00000275 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0569 or 0.00000342 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $77.33 or 0.00464142 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0323 or 0.00000194 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $371.48 or 0.02229608 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4,948.38 or 0.29700330 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 16.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0372 or 0.00000224 BTC.

OmniaVerse Token Profile

OmniaVerse’s genesis date was April 19th, 2022. OmniaVerse’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. OmniaVerse’s official Twitter account is @omniaverse and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for OmniaVerse is https://reddit.com/r/omniaverseofficial. OmniaVerse’s official website is omniaverse.io.

OmniaVerse Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The OmniaVerse token is a utility token to help strengthen a community that eats, sleeps and breathes Multiverse and crypto using OmniaVerse.OmniaVerse is a multiverse portal that allows the hidden artist in all of us to build monuments whether imaginary or real.Telegram”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OmniaVerse directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OmniaVerse should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OmniaVerse using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

