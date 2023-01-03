Ono Pharmaceutical (OTCMKTS:OPHLY) Downgraded by Jefferies Financial Group to “Hold”

Ono Pharmaceutical (OTCMKTS:OPHLY – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
Ono Pharmaceutical Price Performance
OPHLY opened at $7.67 on Tuesday. Ono Pharmaceutical has a 1-year low of $7.38 and a 1-year high of $9.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.08 and a 200-day moving average of $8.18.
Ono Pharmaceutical Company Profile
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ono Pharmaceutical (OPHLY)
- These 3 Tech Stocks Are in for a Happier New Year
- Can Duke Energy Stock Continue Powering Higher?
- Tyson Foods: Growth, Momentum, Growth At A Reasonable Price
- Ready for a Recession? Here’s One Defensive Stock You Can’t Miss
- Should You Store Your Capital in Pure Storage Stock?
Receive News & Ratings for Ono Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ono Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.