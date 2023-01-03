Ono Pharmaceutical (OTCMKTS:OPHLY) Downgraded by Jefferies Financial Group to “Hold”

Ono Pharmaceutical (OTCMKTS:OPHLY – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Ono Pharmaceutical Price Performance

OPHLY opened at $7.67 on Tuesday. Ono Pharmaceutical has a 1-year low of $7.38 and a 1-year high of $9.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.08 and a 200-day moving average of $8.18.

Ono Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Ono Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, produces, purchases, and sells pharmaceuticals and diagnostic reagents worldwide. It offers OPDIVO intravenous infusions for the treatment of malignant tumors; KYPROLIS for intravenous injection; EMEND capsules/PROEMEND intravenous injections for chemotherapy-induced nausea and vomiting; DEMSER capsules for improvement of the symptoms in patients with pheochromocytoma; and MEKTOVI, VELEXBRU, and ADLUMIZ tablets, as well as BRAFTOVI capsules for malignant tumors.

