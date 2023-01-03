Ontology (ONT) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $5.91 Million

Ontology (ONT) traded down 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 3rd. One Ontology coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000910 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Ontology has a market capitalization of $132.47 million and approximately $5.91 million worth of Ontology was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Ontology has traded down 3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Ontology alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,207.99 or 0.07260748 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001511 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.29 or 0.00031797 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.35 or 0.00068243 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.17 or 0.00061140 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0570 or 0.00000343 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001091 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00007880 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.84 or 0.00023107 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001496 BTC.

About Ontology

Ontology (ONT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the VBFT hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 27th, 2017. Ontology’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 875,249,524 coins. Ontology’s official Twitter account is @ontologynetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ontology’s official message board is medium.com/ontologynetwork. The Reddit community for Ontology is https://reddit.com/r/ontologynetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ontology’s official website is ont.io.

Ontology Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ontology is a public infrastructure chain project and distributed trust collaboration platform. Its blockchain framework supports public blockchain systems and is able to customize different public blockchains for different applications. The blockchain/distributed ledger network combines distributed identity verification, data exchange, data collaboration, procedure protocols, communities, attestation, smart contract system support, and various industry-specific modules.Previously a NEO-based token, the ONT has now launched his mainnet. It will serve as the utility token within the platform.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ontology directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ontology should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ontology using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ontology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ontology and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.