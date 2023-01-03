Ontology Price Down 0.9% Over Last 7 Days (ONT)

Ontology (ONT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 3rd. During the last week, Ontology has traded 0.9% lower against the dollar. Ontology has a total market cap of $134.72 million and $5.82 million worth of Ontology was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ontology coin can currently be bought for about $0.15 or 0.00000922 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,214.33 or 0.07277129 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001511 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.37 or 0.00032185 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.36 or 0.00068060 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.15 or 0.00060845 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0571 or 0.00000342 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001096 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00007952 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.92 or 0.00023508 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001503 BTC.

Ontology Profile

Ontology is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the VBFT hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 27th, 2017. Ontology’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 875,249,524 coins. The official website for Ontology is ont.io. Ontology’s official message board is medium.com/ontologynetwork. Ontology’s official Twitter account is @ontologynetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ontology is https://reddit.com/r/ontologynetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Ontology

According to CryptoCompare, “Ontology is a public infrastructure chain project and distributed trust collaboration platform. Its blockchain framework supports public blockchain systems and is able to customize different public blockchains for different applications. The blockchain/distributed ledger network combines distributed identity verification, data exchange, data collaboration, procedure protocols, communities, attestation, smart contract system support, and various industry-specific modules.Previously a NEO-based token, the ONT has now launched his mainnet. It will serve as the utility token within the platform.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ontology directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ontology should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ontology using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

