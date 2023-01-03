Orchid Island Capital (NYSE:ORC) Upgraded to “Sell” at StockNews.com

Orchid Island Capital (NYSE:ORC – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

Orchid Island Capital Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of Orchid Island Capital stock traded up $0.18 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.68. The stock had a trading volume of 562,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 864,728. The company has a market capitalization of $398.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.11 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.17. Orchid Island Capital has a 52 week low of $7.95 and a 52 week high of $23.55.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Orchid Island Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Orchid Island Capital in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Almitas Capital LLC acquired a new position in Orchid Island Capital during the third quarter worth $9,548,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in Orchid Island Capital during the second quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Orchid Island Capital by 7.6% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 146,279 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 10,290 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.32% of the company’s stock.

About Orchid Island Capital

Orchid Island Capital, Inc, a specialty finance company, invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) in the United States. The company's RMBS is backed by single-family residential mortgage loans, referred as Agency RMBS. Its portfolio includes traditional pass-through Agency RMBS, such as mortgage pass through certificates and collateralized mortgage obligations; and structured Agency RMBS comprising interest only securities, inverse interest only securities, and principal only securities.

