Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) Shares Sold by Cacti Asset Management LLC

Cacti Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 61,653 shares of the company’s stock after selling 490 shares during the period. Cacti Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Organon & Co. were worth $1,722,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new stake in Organon & Co. in the second quarter valued at $25,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. ACG Wealth acquired a new position in shares of Organon & Co. during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new stake in Organon & Co. in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Organon & Co. in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. 75.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on OGN shares. Piper Sandler upgraded Organon & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $37.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Organon & Co. from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Organon & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 14th.

Organon & Co. stock traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $28.30. The company had a trading volume of 19,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,992,068. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.12 and a 200-day moving average of $28.37. The firm has a market cap of $7.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.05 and a beta of 0.71. Organon & Co. has a 52 week low of $22.88 and a 52 week high of $39.47.

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.20. Organon & Co. had a negative return on equity of 114.90% and a net margin of 16.07%. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. On average, analysts predict that Organon & Co. will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th were given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 10th. Organon & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.28%.

Organon & Co, a health care company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies in the United States and internationally. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

