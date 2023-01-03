Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO – Get Rating) in a research note published on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Organovo Price Performance

Shares of ONVO stock opened at $1.41 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.03 and a beta of 1.01. Organovo has a 52 week low of $1.37 and a 52 week high of $4.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.59 and a 200-day moving average of $2.13.

Get Organovo alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Organovo

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Organovo stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Organovo Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONVO – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 14,703 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Organovo as of its most recent SEC filing. 23.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Organovo

Organovo Holdings, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing 3D tissues that recapitulate key aspects of human disease. Its 3D human tissue platform includes its proprietary NovoGen Bioprinters, which are automated devices that enable the fabrication of 3D living tissues comprised mammalian cells; and related technologies for preparing bio-inks and bioprinting multicellular tissues with complex architecture.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Organovo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Organovo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.