Osisko Gold Royalties (TSE:OR) Given a C$22.00 Price Target by National Bankshares Analysts

National Bankshares set a C$22.00 target price on Osisko Gold Royalties (TSE:OR – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$21.00 to C$23.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$18.50 to C$20.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$23.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$21.00 to C$21.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, December 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$22.25.

Osisko Gold Royalties Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of OR opened at C$16.32 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$3.00 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -81.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.72. Osisko Gold Royalties has a 12 month low of C$11.90 and a 12 month high of C$18.59. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$16.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$14.39.

Osisko Gold Royalties Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity at Osisko Gold Royalties

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 16th. Investors of record on Monday, January 16th will be issued a $0.055 dividend. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. Osisko Gold Royalties’s dividend payout ratio is currently -109.45%.

In related news, Director Duncan Cornell Card sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$17.00, for a total value of C$85,000.00. In other Osisko Gold Royalties news, Director Sean Roosen sold 28,300 shares of Osisko Gold Royalties stock in a transaction on Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$16.72, for a total transaction of C$473,176.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 561,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$9,390,687.68. Also, Director Duncan Cornell Card sold 5,000 shares of Osisko Gold Royalties stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$17.00, for a total transaction of C$85,000.00.

Osisko Gold Royalties Company Profile

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and offtake and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company's primary asset is a 5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine located in Canada.

Featured Articles

