Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Acquires 132,500 Shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI increased its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) by 163.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 213,480 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 132,500 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $5,077,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC bought a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. boosted its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 133.1% during the first quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 86.4% during the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.54% of the company’s stock.

EPD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. cut shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Tudor Pickering cut shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Enterprise Products Partners has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.89.

In other Enterprise Products Partners news, Director John R. Rutherford bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $24.88 per share, for a total transaction of $248,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 123,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,083,652.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Enterprise Products Partners news, Director John R. Rutherford bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $24.88 per share, for a total transaction of $248,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 123,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,083,652.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Aj Teague bought 21,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $23.60 per share, with a total value of $499,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,335,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,111,310. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 39,800 shares of company stock worth $955,819. 32.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of EPD traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $24.13. 24,012 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,453,773. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.12. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 1 year low of $21.61 and a 1 year high of $28.65. The stock has a market cap of $52.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.11.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.02. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 9.12% and a return on equity of 19.59%. The firm had revenue of $15.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.85 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

