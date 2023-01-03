Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Buys 17,154 Shares of NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI raised its stake in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP – Get Rating) by 27.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,960 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after buying an additional 17,154 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI owned about 0.09% of NextEra Energy Partners worth $5,710,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Elequin Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 69.6% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 546 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 105.8% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,070 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edge Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at about $106,000. Institutional investors own 83.05% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NEP. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on NextEra Energy Partners from $90.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on NextEra Energy Partners in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their price target on NextEra Energy Partners from $89.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on NextEra Energy Partners from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on NextEra Energy Partners from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.89.

NextEra Energy Partners Stock Performance

Shares of NEP traded down $0.39 on Tuesday, reaching $69.70. 1,506 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 617,635. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a PE ratio of 13.64, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.13. NextEra Energy Partners, LP has a 52-week low of $61.31 and a 52-week high of $86.06.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The solar energy provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $302.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $394.15 million. NextEra Energy Partners had a return on equity of 3.71% and a net margin of 36.70%. On average, analysts forecast that NextEra Energy Partners, LP will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Partners Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th were issued a dividend of $0.788 per share. This represents a $3.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.52%. This is a positive change from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 3rd. NextEra Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 61.28%.

NextEra Energy Partners Profile

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. It owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind and solar projects, as well as contracted natural gas pipeline assets. NextEra Energy Partners, LP was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida.

