Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Cuts Holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI trimmed its holdings in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 60,454 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 3,622 shares during the quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $2,243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ENB. GQG Partners LLC increased its holdings in Enbridge by 389.4% during the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 47,579,706 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,191,962,000 after buying an additional 37,857,799 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its holdings in Enbridge by 116.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 24,897,404 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,051,405,000 after buying an additional 13,386,638 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Enbridge by 40.9% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,961,512 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $920,387,000 after buying an additional 5,794,908 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Enbridge by 15.4% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 42,067,808 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,777,785,000 after buying an additional 5,598,127 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Enbridge by 3.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 69,181,872 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,188,593,000 after buying an additional 2,491,924 shares during the period. 49.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ENB shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Enbridge in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$54.00 to C$52.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Raymond James raised shares of Enbridge from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$62.00 to C$56.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$67.00 to C$64.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.40.

Shares of NYSE:ENB traded down $0.33 on Tuesday, hitting $38.77. 27,511 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,861,743. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $39.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.73. Enbridge Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.02 and a 1-year high of $47.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $8.87 billion during the quarter. Enbridge had a net margin of 11.07% and a return on equity of 10.60%. Sell-side analysts predict that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.6538 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. This is an increase from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.75%. Enbridge’s payout ratio is currently 122.75%.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

