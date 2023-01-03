Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Has $18.73 Million Holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI reduced its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,922 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 789 shares during the quarter. Thermo Fisher Scientific comprises about 1.7% of Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $18,726,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TMO. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,457,999 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $18,580,667,000 after purchasing an additional 354,211 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 9.3% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,127,006 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,155,560,000 after purchasing an additional 181,476 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.6% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,045,569 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,208,216,000 after purchasing an additional 32,043 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 5.6% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,041,975 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,206,529,000 after purchasing an additional 108,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 168.1% in the second quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 2,014,472 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,094,244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262,989 shares in the last quarter. 85.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:TMO traded up $1.87 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $552.56. The company had a trading volume of 14,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,222,194. The company has a market capitalization of $216.71 billion, a PE ratio of 30.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $535.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $543.72. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52 week low of $475.77 and a 52 week high of $672.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The medical research company reported $5.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.78 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $10.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.86 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 15.92% and a return on equity of 22.97%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.75%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, November 10th that authorizes the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the medical research company to buy up to 2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $590.00 to $555.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific to $620.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $715.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $711.00 to $696.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $661.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Thermo Fisher Scientific currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $620.80.

In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $509.97, for a total transaction of $5,099,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 178,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $90,777,209.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $509.97, for a total transaction of $5,099,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 178,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $90,777,209.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Debora L. Spar sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $561.39, for a total transaction of $112,278.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $549,600.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 31,475 shares of company stock worth $16,073,443. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

