Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Purchases 83,150 Shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI raised its position in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) by 171.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 131,575 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 83,150 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $7,912,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DVN. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the first quarter worth about $26,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the third quarter worth about $30,000. American National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 202.8% in the second quarter. American National Bank now owns 539 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors own 78.08% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 5,557 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.48, for a total value of $391,657.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 258,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,252,980.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Devon Energy Stock Performance

Shares of Devon Energy stock traded down $1.57 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $59.94. The company had a trading volume of 58,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,732,692. The stock has a market cap of $39.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.46, a PEG ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.50. Devon Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $42.87 and a 12-month high of $79.40.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The energy company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.91 billion. Devon Energy had a net margin of 33.01% and a return on equity of 53.17%. As a group, analysts predict that Devon Energy Co. will post 8.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Devon Energy Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 12th were issued a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 9th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.01%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.56%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on DVN. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $89.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $80.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $62.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Devon Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.11.

Devon Energy Company Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 5,134 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Featured Stories

