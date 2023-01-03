Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Sells 131 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI reduced its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 28,779 shares of the company’s stock after selling 131 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and makes up about 0.8% of Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $9,306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of LLY. Avestar Capital LLC raised its stake in Eli Lilly and by 55.3% in the third quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 1,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the third quarter valued at approximately $557,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Eli Lilly and by 1.8% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 202,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,380,000 after purchasing an additional 3,668 shares in the last quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in Eli Lilly and by 10.1% in the third quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dearborn Partners LLC raised its stake in Eli Lilly and by 2.8% in the third quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 4,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,522,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. 82.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Eli Lilly and Trading Up 0.1 %
NYSE:LLY traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $366.32. The company had a trading volume of 14,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,428,033. The company has a market capitalization of $348.07 billion, a PE ratio of 54.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $362.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $334.17. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52 week low of $231.87 and a 52 week high of $375.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.88.
Eli Lilly and Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. This is a boost from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is 58.86%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on LLY shares. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $428.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $395.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $380.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $390.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $399.00 to $401.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $375.67.
Insider Activity at Eli Lilly and
In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 149,264 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.54, for a total transaction of $49,934,778.56. Following the sale, the insider now owns 103,624,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,666,555,618.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Alonzo Weems sold 656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.23, for a total transaction of $214,006.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,267,298.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 149,264 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.54, for a total value of $49,934,778.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 103,624,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,666,555,618.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 518,755 shares of company stock worth $178,180,584 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.
About Eli Lilly and
Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Eli Lilly and (LLY)
- Can Investors Cash In On PayPal?
- These 3 Tech Stocks Are in for a Happier New Year
- Tyson Foods: Growth, Momentum, Growth At A Reasonable Price
- Can Duke Energy Stock Continue Powering Higher?
- Ready for a Recession? Here’s One Defensive Stock You Can’t Miss
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.