Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Sells 131 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI reduced its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 28,779 shares of the company’s stock after selling 131 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and makes up about 0.8% of Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $9,306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of LLY. Avestar Capital LLC raised its stake in Eli Lilly and by 55.3% in the third quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 1,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the third quarter valued at approximately $557,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Eli Lilly and by 1.8% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 202,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,380,000 after purchasing an additional 3,668 shares in the last quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in Eli Lilly and by 10.1% in the third quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dearborn Partners LLC raised its stake in Eli Lilly and by 2.8% in the third quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 4,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,522,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. 82.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Eli Lilly and alerts:

Eli Lilly and Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE:LLY traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $366.32. The company had a trading volume of 14,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,428,033. The company has a market capitalization of $348.07 billion, a PE ratio of 54.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $362.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $334.17. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52 week low of $231.87 and a 52 week high of $375.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Eli Lilly and Increases Dividend

Eli Lilly and ( NYSE:LLY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.91 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 20.63% and a return on equity of 80.80%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. This is a boost from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is 58.86%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on LLY shares. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $428.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $395.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $380.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $390.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $399.00 to $401.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $375.67.

Insider Activity at Eli Lilly and

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 149,264 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.54, for a total transaction of $49,934,778.56. Following the sale, the insider now owns 103,624,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,666,555,618.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Alonzo Weems sold 656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.23, for a total transaction of $214,006.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,267,298.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 149,264 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.54, for a total value of $49,934,778.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 103,624,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,666,555,618.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 518,755 shares of company stock worth $178,180,584 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

About Eli Lilly and

(Get Rating)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

