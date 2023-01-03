Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Sells 820 Shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI reduced its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,890 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 820 shares during the quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $2,417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RIO. Bank of New Hampshire increased its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 239.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 638 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. ACG Wealth acquired a new position in Rio Tinto Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $67,000. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in Rio Tinto Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 75,133 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $6,041,000 after purchasing an additional 10,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WNY Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Rio Tinto Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $378,000. 10.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on RIO. UBS Group cut Rio Tinto Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Rio Tinto Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Rio Tinto Group from GBX 6,040 ($72.77) to GBX 5,700 ($68.67) in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Citigroup cut Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,700 ($68.67) to GBX 5,800 ($69.88) in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rio Tinto Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3,856.67.

Rio Tinto Group Trading Down 0.4 %

Rio Tinto Group Company Profile

NYSE:RIO traded down $0.29 on Tuesday, hitting $70.91. The stock had a trading volume of 42,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,593,499. The business’s fifty day moving average is $65.40 and its 200 day moving average is $60.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Rio Tinto Group has a 52 week low of $50.92 and a 52 week high of $84.69.

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and lithium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

