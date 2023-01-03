Paycor HCM, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYCR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Paycor HCM, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYCR – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $34.58.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Paycor HCM from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd.

Shares of PYCR opened at $24.47 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a PE ratio of -43.70 and a beta of 0.43. Paycor HCM has a 12 month low of $20.14 and a 12 month high of $34.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $26.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.02.

Paycor HCM ( NASDAQ:PYCR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $118.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.37 million. Paycor HCM had a negative return on equity of 0.78% and a negative net margin of 20.89%.

In related news, major shareholder Pride Gp, Inc. sold 6,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.45, for a total value of $170,700,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Jonathan Corr sold 1,508 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.80, for a total value of $47,954.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $821,521.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Pride Gp, Inc. sold 6,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.45, for a total value of $170,700,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Paycor HCM by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 230,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,822,000 after buying an additional 20,145 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Paycor HCM by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 52,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,541,000 after purchasing an additional 1,939 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new position in Paycor HCM during the 3rd quarter valued at about $244,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in Paycor HCM by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,908,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,977,000 after purchasing an additional 178,424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Paycor HCM by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 718,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,245,000 after purchasing an additional 78,347 shares during the last quarter. 32.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Paycor HCM, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) human capital management (HCM) solutions for small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) primarily in the United States. It offers cloud-native platform to address the comprehensive people management needs of SMB leaders. The company's SaaS based people management products include Cor HCM, a complete suite of HCM tools spanning HR, onboarding, payroll, compensation management, employee surveys, expenses, and reporting and analytics; Workforce Management, a solution with flexible time entry, overtime calculations, and scheduling capabilities with real-time payroll synchronization; Benefits Administration, a decision support solution to help leaders to streamline and optimize company's benefits administration; and Talent Management, an integrated compensation and performance management solution.

