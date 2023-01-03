PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) Stake Decreased by Oslo Asset Management AS

Oslo Asset Management AS decreased its holdings in PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 155,727 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the period. PDC Energy makes up about 13.4% of Oslo Asset Management AS’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Oslo Asset Management AS owned 0.16% of PDC Energy worth $8,999,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in PDC Energy by 129.5% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 443 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in PDC Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Covestor Ltd grew its position in PDC Energy by 350.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 631 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in PDC Energy by 23.6% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 853 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in PDC Energy by 88.2% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 813 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.16% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of PDC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of PDC Energy in a research report on Monday, September 19th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of PDC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $74.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Truist Financial downgraded shares of PDC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, December 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.75.

Insider Buying and Selling

PDC Energy Stock Performance

In related news, SVP Nicole L. Martinet sold 7,000 shares of PDC Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $574,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,613,412. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, SVP Nicole L. Martinet sold 7,000 shares of PDC Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $574,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 44,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,613,412. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Pamela R. Butcher purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $68.28 per share, for a total transaction of $68,280.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $326,856.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 61,839 shares of company stock valued at $4,689,506 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PDCE traded down $0.97 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $62.51. 1,102 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 911,985. PDC Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.28 and a 52 week high of $89.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $70.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $5.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 2.51.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The energy producer reported $3.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.13 by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. PDC Energy had a net margin of 49.76% and a return on equity of 45.90%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PDC Energy, Inc. will post 15.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PDC Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Investors of record on Monday, December 19th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This is a positive change from PDC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.40%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 16th. PDC Energy’s payout ratio is presently 7.18%.

PDC Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

Featured Articles

