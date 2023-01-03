Peak Financial Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Peak Financial Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,142 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,920 shares during the quarter. Peak Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $288,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MO. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new position in Altria Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in Altria Group during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in Altria Group in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Altria Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MO shares. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Altria Group to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. UBS Group downgraded Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.64.

MO stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $45.70. The company had a trading volume of 55,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,303,871. Altria Group, Inc. has a one year low of $40.35 and a one year high of $57.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.39.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($0.03). Altria Group had a net margin of 18.61% and a negative return on equity of 345.98%. The firm had revenue of $5.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 21st. Altria Group’s payout ratio is currently 146.30%.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

