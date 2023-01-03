Peak Financial Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Peak Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,055 shares of the company’s stock after selling 145 shares during the period. HCA Healthcare comprises 1.8% of Peak Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Peak Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $1,480,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HCA. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in HCA Healthcare by 28.7% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 233 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in HCA Healthcare by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in HCA Healthcare by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, TIAA FSB boosted its stake in HCA Healthcare by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 1,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. 64.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on HCA. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $233.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $217.00 to $243.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $240.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Stephens reduced their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $238.00 to $286.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $245.05.

Shares of NYSE:HCA traded up $1.88 on Tuesday, reaching $241.84. 7,082 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 935,383. The business’s 50-day moving average is $231.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $209.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.69, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.65. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $164.47 and a fifty-two week high of $279.02.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The company reported $3.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.89 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $14.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 8.99% and a negative return on equity of 118,372.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.57 earnings per share. Analysts predict that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 16.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 14th were given a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.66%.

In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.30, for a total value of $406,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,141,627.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.30, for a total value of $406,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,141,627.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider A Bruce Moore, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.07, for a total value of $2,240,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 30,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,902,924.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,170 shares of company stock worth $6,700,630 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

About HCA Healthcare

(Get Rating)

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services company in the United States. The company operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

