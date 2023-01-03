Pensionfund DSM Netherlands Acquires 6,533 Shares of Power REIT (NYSEAMERICAN:PW)

Pensionfund DSM Netherlands increased its holdings in shares of Power REIT (NYSEAMERICAN:PW – Get Rating) by 18.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,533 shares during the period. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands owned 1.26% of Power REIT worth $168,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Power REIT by 313.2% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 2,349 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Power REIT during the second quarter worth $34,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Power REIT by 70.2% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Power REIT by 31.0% during the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 5,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Power REIT during the second quarter worth $128,000. 36.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Power REIT Stock Down 1.7 %

PW traded down $0.07 on Tuesday, reaching $3.95. The stock had a trading volume of 564 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,480. Power REIT has a 12-month low of $3.70 and a 12-month high of $81.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.86.

Power REIT Profile

Power REIT is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns real estate related to infrastructure assets including properties for Controlled Environment Agriculture, Renewable Energy and Transportation. Power REIT is actively seeking to expand its real estate portfolio related to Controlled Environment Agriculture.

