Pensionfund DSM Netherlands Purchases 12,000 Shares of Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE)

Pensionfund DSM Netherlands lifted its position in Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE – Get Rating) by 11.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 115,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares during the period. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands owned 0.18% of Global Medical REIT worth $1,090,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in Global Medical REIT during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $24,828,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Global Medical REIT by 450.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 834,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,372,000 after buying an additional 682,943 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Global Medical REIT during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,032,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Global Medical REIT by 205.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 519,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,836,000 after buying an additional 349,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Global Medical REIT by 63.4% during the 2nd quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 666,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,480,000 after buying an additional 258,537 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on GMRE shares. StockNews.com raised Global Medical REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Global Medical REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded Global Medical REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Global Medical REIT has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.50.

Global Medical REIT Stock Down 1.6 %

Global Medical REIT Dividend Announcement

GMRE traded down $0.15 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.33. 5,874 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 555,267. The stock has a market capitalization of $611.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.92, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.02. Global Medical REIT Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.01 and a 12-month high of $18.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.13.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 21st. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.00%. Global Medical REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 336.00%.

Global Medical REIT Profile

Global Medical REIT Inc is net-lease medical office REIT that acquires purpose-built specialized healthcare facilities and leases those facilities to strong healthcare systems and physician groups with leading market share.

Featured Articles

