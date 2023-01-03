Pensionfund DSM Netherlands Trims Position in STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR)

Pensionfund DSM Netherlands lowered its position in shares of STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR – Get Rating) by 25.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 60,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 20,000 shares during the quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands’ holdings in STORE Capital were worth $1,924,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of STOR. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of STORE Capital by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,890,464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,049,078,000 after acquiring an additional 191,420 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in STORE Capital by 2.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,377,042 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $889,053,000 after purchasing an additional 552,048 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in STORE Capital by 2.1% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,399,548 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $401,624,000 after purchasing an additional 309,569 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in STORE Capital by 2.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,845,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $439,166,000 after purchasing an additional 326,913 shares during the period. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of STORE Capital by 1,026,580.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 8,459,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $265,043,000 after purchasing an additional 8,459,024 shares during the last quarter. 81.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on STORE Capital in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank lowered STORE Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on STORE Capital to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Stifel Nicolaus cut STORE Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $36.50 to $32.25 in a report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of STORE Capital from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.28.

STORE Capital Stock Performance

About STORE Capital

Shares of STOR stock remained flat at $32.06 during trading hours on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 67,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,088,854. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.64 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. STORE Capital Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.48 and a fifty-two week high of $34.99. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.79.

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in more than 2,500 property locations across the United States, substantially all of which are profit centers.

