Pensionfund Sabic Grows Stock Holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR)

Pensionfund Sabic increased its position in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR – Get Rating) by 47.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 59,282 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 19,200 shares during the quarter. Pensionfund Sabic’s holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust were worth $1,142,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 143.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 54,590,406 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,138,210,000 after purchasing an additional 32,188,292 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 100.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,770,019 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $912,603,000 after purchasing an additional 21,986,388 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. acquired a new stake in Healthcare Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at $737,656,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust by 146.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,060,235 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $459,956,000 after acquiring an additional 13,113,673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuance Investments LLC raised its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust by 55.7% in the first quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 7,453,407 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $204,820,000 after acquiring an additional 2,667,613 shares in the last quarter. 98.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Healthcare Realty Trust alerts:

Healthcare Realty Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE HR traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.48. 36,717 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,605,334. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.53. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated has a 12 month low of $18.16 and a 12 month high of $34.26. The firm has a market cap of $7.41 billion, a PE ratio of 71.37 and a beta of 0.70.

Healthcare Realty Trust Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This is a positive change from Healthcare Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.37%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. Healthcare Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 459.28%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $33.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Citigroup lowered shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $22.50 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

Healthcare Realty Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Healthcare Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that integrates owning, managing, financing and developing income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned 211 real estate properties in 24 states totaling 15.5 million square feet and was valued at approximately $5.5 billion.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Healthcare Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthcare Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.