Pensionfund Sabic Increases Stock Holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA)

Pensionfund Sabic increased its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Rating) by 45.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the quarter. Pensionfund Sabic’s holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust were worth $520,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zimmer Partners LP purchased a new position in National Storage Affiliates Trust during the second quarter valued at $40,056,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 14.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,844,317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $304,029,000 after buying an additional 598,640 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in National Storage Affiliates Trust during the second quarter valued at $26,076,000. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC lifted its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 683.1% during the second quarter. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC now owns 565,223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,803,000 after buying an additional 493,043 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 53.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,324,556 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,321,000 after purchasing an additional 463,539 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.26% of the company’s stock.

Get National Storage Affiliates Trust alerts:

National Storage Affiliates Trust Stock Performance

Shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust stock traded down $1.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $35.08. 8,383 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 733,627. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $38.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.67. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a one year low of $35.37 and a one year high of $70.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at National Storage Affiliates Trust

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.27%. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 234.05%.

In other news, Director Mourick Mark Van purchased 1,280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $37.85 per share, for a total transaction of $48,448.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,448. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director J. Timothy Warren acquired 4,680 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $38.00 per share, with a total value of $177,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,965 shares in the company, valued at $2,126,670. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mourick Mark Van acquired 1,280 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $37.85 per share, for a total transaction of $48,448.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,280 shares in the company, valued at $48,448. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 120,752 shares of company stock worth $4,572,615 in the last three months. 11.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird lowered National Storage Affiliates Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Citigroup lowered their price target on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $56.50 to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded National Storage Affiliates Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.89.

About National Storage Affiliates Trust

(Get Rating)

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a Maryland real estate investment trust focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 788 self storage properties located in 35 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 49.5 million rentable square feet.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for National Storage Affiliates Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Storage Affiliates Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.