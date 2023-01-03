Pensionfund Sabic Purchases Shares of 22,000 Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

Pensionfund Sabic purchased a new stake in shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 22,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,384,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in shares of Evergy by 6.6% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 24,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,458,000 after buying an additional 1,530 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Evergy by 102.5% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 3,834 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in Evergy in the third quarter valued at about $1,241,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Evergy by 6.4% in the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 3,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in Evergy by 11.4% in the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 23,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after purchasing an additional 2,411 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.84% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on EVRG shares. UBS Group reduced their price target on Evergy to $65.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Evergy from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $61.00 to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Bank of America cut Evergy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Guggenheim cut their price objective on Evergy from $77.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Evergy to $69.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.50.

Evergy Stock Performance

Shares of Evergy stock traded down $0.75 on Tuesday, reaching $62.18. 9,758 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,866,334. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.52. The company’s 50-day moving average is $60.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.65. The firm has a market cap of $14.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.48. Evergy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.12 and a 1-year high of $73.13.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter. Evergy had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 14.01%. As a group, research analysts expect that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Evergy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th were issued a $0.6125 dividend. This represents a $2.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.94%. This is a positive change from Evergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio is 70.81%.

Evergy Company Profile

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri, the United States. It generates electricity through coal, hydroelectric, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources.

