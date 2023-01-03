Pensionfund Sabic Takes $1.26 Million Position in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Pensionfund Sabic bought a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,100 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,257,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 97.5% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 79 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 195.9% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 145 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Tobam bought a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac during the second quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 59.3% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 180 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. 87.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fair Isaac alerts:

Fair Isaac Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE:FICO traded down $2.32 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $596.26. The company had a trading volume of 2,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 157,230. Fair Isaac Co. has a 52 week low of $340.48 and a 52 week high of $638.87. The firm has a market cap of $14.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.15 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $566.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $484.57.

Insider Activity

Fair Isaac ( NYSE:FICO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $3.56 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.56. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 27.12% and a negative return on equity of 51.08%. The business had revenue of $348.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $355.10 million. On average, analysts forecast that Fair Isaac Co. will post 16.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Joanna Rees sold 244 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $594.02, for a total transaction of $144,940.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,036,300.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Joanna Rees sold 244 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $594.02, for a total transaction of $144,940.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,036,300.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michael S. Leonard sold 1,934 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.21, for a total transaction of $1,160,806.14. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,143,299.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,072 shares of company stock valued at $12,180,047 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.05% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FICO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $545.00 to $695.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $600.00 to $630.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Fair Isaac from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $546.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $575.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Fair Isaac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fair Isaac presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $637.20.

About Fair Isaac

(Get Rating)

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fair Isaac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fair Isaac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.