PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) Price Target Increased to $190.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) had its price target upped by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $174.00 to $190.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 6.04% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on PEP. StockNews.com raised shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on PepsiCo from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on PepsiCo in a research note on Friday, November 4th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $141.00 price target on the stock. Argus increased their price objective on PepsiCo from $195.00 to $206.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $185.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, PepsiCo has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $183.36.

PepsiCo Price Performance

Shares of PepsiCo stock traded down $1.48 on Tuesday, hitting $179.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,424,743. The company has a market capitalization of $246.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.57. PepsiCo has a 1 year low of $153.37 and a 1 year high of $186.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $181.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $175.52.

Insider Activity

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 12th. The company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.12. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 51.13% and a net margin of 11.61%. The business had revenue of $21.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.79 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PepsiCo will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Ramon Laguarta sold 5,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.09, for a total value of $1,021,231.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 310,757 shares in the company, valued at $53,788,929.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other PepsiCo news, CEO Paula Santilli sold 2,787 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.63, for a total transaction of $500,628.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,997 shares in the company, valued at $10,777,261.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ramon Laguarta sold 5,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.09, for a total transaction of $1,021,231.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 310,757 shares in the company, valued at $53,788,929.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,639 shares of company stock valued at $6,633,617 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MBA Advisors LLC increased its stake in PepsiCo by 1.0% during the third quarter. MBA Advisors LLC now owns 5,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $965,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Stiles Financial Services Inc lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc now owns 2,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its position in PepsiCo by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 16,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,730,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Jackson Square Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 0.7% in the third quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 8,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,457,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schubert & Co raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 10.0% in the third quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. 70.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

