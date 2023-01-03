Pernod Ricard SA (OTCMKTS:PDRDY) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Pernod Ricard SA (OTCMKTS:PDRDY – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $212.33.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Pernod Ricard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Pernod Ricard from €212.00 ($225.53) to €203.00 ($215.96) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Pernod Ricard from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Pernod Ricard from €281.00 ($298.94) to €265.00 ($281.91) in a report on Monday, October 24th.

Get Pernod Ricard alerts:

Pernod Ricard Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS PDRDY opened at $47.12 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $47.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.12. Pernod Ricard has a 1-year low of $34.68 and a 1-year high of $47.39.

About Pernod Ricard

Pernod Ricard SA engages in the manufacture of wines, spirits, and non-alcoholic beverages. The firm offers products under the brands Absolut Vodka, Chivas Regal, Ballantine’s, Beefeater, Jameson, Kahlúa, Malibu, Ricard, Havana Club, Martell, Cognac, The Glenlivet, G.H. Mumm, Perrier-Jouët, Royal Salute, Brancott Estate, Graffigna, Campo Viejo, Jacob’s Creek, Kenwood, Pastis 51, 100 Pipers, ArArAt, Becherovka, Blenders Pride, Clan Campbell, Imperial, Seagram’s Imperial Blue, Olmeca, Passport Scotch, Amaro Ramazzotti, Ruavieja, Royal Stag, Seagram’s Gin, Something Special, Suze, Wiser’s, and Wyborowa.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Pernod Ricard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pernod Ricard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.