Persistence Trading 9.6% Lower This Week (XPRT)

Persistence (XPRT) traded 10.2% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 3rd. Persistence has a total market cap of $66.05 million and approximately $378,622.68 worth of Persistence was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Persistence has traded 9.6% lower against the US dollar. One Persistence token can currently be bought for about $0.47 or 0.00002783 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002991 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00000276 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0572 or 0.00000342 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 20.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000005 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $77.68 or 0.00464539 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0316 or 0.00000189 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 23.4% against the dollar and now trades at $374.24 or 0.02238103 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,970.50 or 0.29725724 BTC.
About Persistence
Persistence’s genesis date was May 1st, 2019. Persistence’s total supply is 160,151,078 tokens and its circulating supply is 141,851,078 tokens. The Reddit community for Persistence is https://reddit.com/r/persistenceone and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Persistence is medium.com/persistence-blog. Persistence’s official Twitter account is @persistenceone and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Persistence is persistence.one.
Buying and Selling Persistence
