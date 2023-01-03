Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) Sees Large Volume Increase

Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 64,375 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 662,217 shares.The stock last traded at $78.43 and had previously closed at $78.80.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James raised their target price on Planet Fitness from $84.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Planet Fitness from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Planet Fitness from $79.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Planet Fitness from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on Planet Fitness from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.00.

Planet Fitness Price Performance

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.78. The company has a market capitalization of $7.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.23.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Planet Fitness

About Planet Fitness

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its position in shares of Planet Fitness by 4.4% in the second quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 3,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Planet Fitness by 13.4% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Planet Fitness by 0.6% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 38,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,231,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Planet Fitness by 1.1% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 19,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Planet Fitness by 23.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. 94.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. It operates through Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment segments. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

