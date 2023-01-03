Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) Sees Large Volume Increase

Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 64,375 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 662,217 shares.The stock last traded at $78.43 and had previously closed at $78.80.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James raised their target price on Planet Fitness from $84.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Planet Fitness from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Planet Fitness from $79.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Planet Fitness from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on Planet Fitness from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.00.
Planet Fitness Price Performance
The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.78. The company has a market capitalization of $7.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.23.
About Planet Fitness
Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. It operates through Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment segments. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.
