Polymesh Self Reported Market Cap Hits $62.51 Million (POLYX)

Polymesh (POLYX) traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 3rd. One Polymesh token can now be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00000720 BTC on popular exchanges. Polymesh has a market capitalization of $62.51 million and $2.04 million worth of Polymesh was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Polymesh has traded down 8.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Polymesh

Polymesh’s total supply is 522,161,895 tokens and its circulating supply is 521,874,157 tokens. Polymesh’s official Twitter account is @polymeshnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Polymesh’s official website is polymesh.network.

Polymesh Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Polymesh (POLYX) is a cryptocurrency . Polymesh has a current supply of 522,161,894.521625 with 403,259,917 in circulation. The last known price of Polymesh is 0.12077732 USD and is up 1.79 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 16 active market(s) with $2,992,677.94 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://polymesh.network/.”

