Portofino Resources (CVE:POR) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.03

Portofino Resources Inc. (CVE:POR – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03, with a volume of 187675 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

Portofino Resources Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.33 million and a PE ratio of -0.76. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$0.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.05.

Portofino Resources Company Profile

Portofino Resources Inc acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in the Americas. The company holds an option to acquire 100% interests in the Sapawe West property that comprises 3 claims totaling 1,147 hectares located in the Schwenger and McCaul Townships, Ontario; the Gold Creek property comprising 15 mining claims containing 197 contiguous cell units covering an area of approximately 4,036 hectares located primarily in the Duckworth Township, Ontario; and the Melema West gold property covering an area of 869 hectares located to the northeast of the town of Atikokan, Ontario.

Further Reading

