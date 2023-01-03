PotCoin Price Tops $0.0035 on Major Exchanges (POT)

PotCoin (POT) traded 49.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 3rd. Over the last seven days, PotCoin has traded 35.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. PotCoin has a market capitalization of $797,380.33 and $4.14 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PotCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0035 or 0.00000021 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0702 or 0.00000421 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $75.29 or 0.00451635 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.33 or 0.00031985 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00020987 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002115 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00006072 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000849 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.03 or 0.00018165 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0506 or 0.00000304 BTC.

PotCoin Coin Profile

PotCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 227,757,254 coins. The Reddit community for PotCoin is https://reddit.com/r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for PotCoin is steemit.com/@potcoin. PotCoin’s official website is www.potcoin.com. PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @potcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling PotCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin is another scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PotCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PotCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

