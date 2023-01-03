Precision Wealth Strategies LLC Decreases Holdings in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Precision Wealth Strategies LLC cut its holdings in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,117 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 72 shares during the quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in KLA by 403.6% in the 2nd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,548 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $813,000 after acquiring an additional 2,042 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in KLA by 33.9% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 16,754 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,282,000 after acquiring an additional 4,240 shares during the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in KLA in the 2nd quarter worth about $989,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in KLA by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 10,426 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,327,000 after acquiring an additional 716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DnB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in KLA by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 26,575 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,480,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.38% of the company’s stock.

Get KLA alerts:

KLA Stock Performance

NASDAQ:KLAC opened at $381.72 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $368.35 and a 200 day moving average of $346.05. The company has a market capitalization of $54.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.03, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.36. KLA Co. has a 1-year low of $250.20 and a 1-year high of $457.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.67.

KLA Announces Dividend

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $7.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.22 by $0.84. The company had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.59 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 120.41% and a net margin of 33.28%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that KLA Co. will post 24.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th were given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. KLA’s payout ratio is 23.49%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Brian Lorig sold 3,127 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $1,250,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,911,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on KLAC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $370.00 to $400.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on KLA from $430.00 to $390.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 14th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on KLA from $350.00 to $355.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Cowen lifted their target price on KLA to $325.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on KLA from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $383.28.

KLA Company Profile

(Get Rating)

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through four segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; PCB, Display and Component Inspection; and Other.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.