Precision Wealth Strategies LLC Reduces Stock Position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Precision Wealth Strategies LLC lowered its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) by 44.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,748 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 6,890 shares during the period. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Founders Capital Management purchased a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.12% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Freeport-McMoRan

In other Freeport-McMoRan news, VP Douglas N. Currault II sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.25, for a total transaction of $3,018,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 136,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,491,388. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Freeport-McMoRan Stock Up 2.2 %

Several research firms have recently commented on FCX. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. TheStreet cut shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Freeport-McMoRan from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.07.

NYSE:FCX opened at $38.82 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $55.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.45 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.56. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.80 and a fifty-two week high of $51.99. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.12.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The natural resource company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.91 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 16.72% and a return on equity of 17.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Freeport-McMoRan Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.41%.

Freeport-McMoRan Profile

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

