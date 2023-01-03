PRO Real Estate Investment Trust (CVE:PRV.UN) Shares Up 0.4%

Shares of PRO Real Estate Investment Trust (CVE:PRV.UN – Get Rating) shot up 0.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$2.30 and last traded at C$2.30. 80,531 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 22% from the average session volume of 103,855 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.29.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on PRV.UN. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on PRO Real Estate Investment Trust from C$6.75 to C$7.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. TD Securities lowered their price target on PRO Real Estate Investment Trust from C$7.50 to C$7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on PRO Real Estate Investment Trust from C$7.50 to C$7.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th.

PRO Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$2.30 and a 200 day moving average price of C$2.30.

PRO Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

PROREIT is an unincorporated open-ended real estate investment trust owning a diversified portfolio of 84 commercial properties across Canada representing over 3.7 million square feet of gross leasable area. Established in 2013, PROREIT is mainly focused on strong secondary markets in Quebec, Atlantic Canada and Ontario, with selective exposure in Western Canada.

