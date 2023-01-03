Procaps Group (NASDAQ:PROC) Shares Gap Down to $5.25

Shares of Procaps Group S.A. (NASDAQ:PROC – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.25, but opened at $5.10. Procaps Group shares last traded at $5.00, with a volume of 789 shares changing hands.

Procaps Group Stock Down 5.9 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.26.

Get Procaps Group alerts:

Procaps Group (NASDAQ:PROC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.09. Procaps Group had a negative return on equity of 243.60% and a net margin of 13.82%. The company had revenue of $110.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.90 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Procaps Group S.A. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Procaps Group

About Procaps Group

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PROC. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Procaps Group by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 101,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $945,000 after acquiring an additional 13,908 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Procaps Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $263,000. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Procaps Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $89,000. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Procaps Group SA develops, produces, and markets pharmaceutical solutions worldwide. The company formulates, manufactures, and markets branded prescription drugs in various therapeutic areas, including feminine care products, pain relief, skin care, digestive health, growth and development, cardiology, vision care, central nervous system, and respiratory.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Procaps Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procaps Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.